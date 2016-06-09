Ireland €640m tourism VAT subsidy challenge
- Jun 9, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Irish government officials have challenged the continuing discount on the country’s tourism VAT rate. Currently hotels, restaurants, cafes and related industries only levy the reduced VAT rate of 9% compared to the other reduced VAT rate of 13.5% which was applied to tourism prior to 2011.
The discount is worth €640m per annum to the sector, and was introduced in 2011 at the height of the European financial and currency crisis.
However, tourism numbers have now more than recovered, and government officials have declared that the effective subsidy can be withdrawn as its ‘job is done’. They confirmed that the VAT rate returning from 9% to the other VAT reduced rate of 13.5% would raise €640 million per annum.
Need help with your Irish VAT compliance?
Researching Irish VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Total results : 4
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses