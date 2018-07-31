Ireland Finance Ministry questions tourism VAT subsidy

Ireland's reduced 9% VAT rate on tourism services has been challenged by the Finance Ministry as a ‘deadweight’ on the economy’s finances. The department has claimed this week the rate reduction is no longer relevant given the buoyant visitor numbers.

The rate was temporarily cut from 13.5% in 2011 at the height of the financial crisis as foreign visitor numbers dropped. It has since been credited with saving over 30,000 jobs in the key sector, and visitor numbers have grown sharply in the past five years. The estimated cost to date of the subsidy is €2.6 billion.