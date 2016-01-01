Ireland raises Intrastat threshold
- Jan 1, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Ireland has raised its Intrastat reporting threshold on arrivals from €191,000 per annum to €500,000. The threshold for reporting dispatches will remain at €635,000 per annum.
Intrastat is the reporting regime for businesses to declare the movement of goods across EU borders. It is generally required on a monthly basis, with separate reports for goods leaving a country, dispatches, versus goods coming into a country, arrivals. It excludes goods’ movements into (imports) or out (exports) the European Union.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara