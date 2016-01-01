Ireland raises Intrastat threshold

Ireland has raised its Intrastat reporting threshold on arrivals from €191,000 per annum to €500,000. The threshold for reporting dispatches will remain at €635,000 per annum.

Intrastat is the reporting regime for businesses to declare the movement of goods across EU borders. It is generally required on a monthly basis, with separate reports for goods leaving a country, dispatches, versus goods coming into a country, arrivals. It excludes goods’ movements into (imports) or out (exports) the European Union.