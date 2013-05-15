Ireland VAT number format from January 2013
- May 15, 2013 | Richard Asquith
Along with all EU member states, Ireland Value Added Tax numbers are in a pre-set format. Prior to 2013, this consisted of seven unique digits, plus a “EI” prefix, indicating Ireland, for the use on international invoices.
This has now changed to 9 figures – 7 numbers and two letters). Companies will be given the suffix letters “WH”; unincorporated individuals “FA”.
The new format will only be issued in respect of new VAT registrations, and existing number will be valid until further notice.
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara