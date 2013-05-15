Ireland VAT number format from January 2013

Along with all EU member states, Ireland Value Added Tax numbers are in a pre-set format. Prior to 2013, this consisted of seven unique digits, plus a “EI” prefix, indicating Ireland, for the use on international invoices.

This has now changed to 9 figures – 7 numbers and two letters). Companies will be given the suffix letters “WH”; unincorporated individuals “FA”.

The new format will only be issued in respect of new VAT registrations, and existing number will be valid until further notice.