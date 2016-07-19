Ireland VAT registration portal
- Jul 19, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Ireland has launched an online portal for VAT registration documentation submission.
The new portal will enable applicants to upload supporting documents (company incorporation certificates etc.) without the need to post. It should also help reduce the number of requests from the tax authorities following an initial VAT registration application.
Need help with your Irish VAT compliance?
Researching Irish VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Total results : 4
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses