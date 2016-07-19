VATLive > Blog > European News > Ireland VAT registration portal - Avalara

Ireland VAT registration portal

  • Jul 19, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Ireland has launched an online portal for VAT registration documentation submission.

The new portal will enable applicants to upload supporting documents (company incorporation certificates etc.) without the need to post. It should also help reduce the number of requests from the tax authorities following an initial VAT registration application.

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara