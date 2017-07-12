VATLive > Blog > EU VAT > Irish 9% tourism VAT threat - Avalara

Irish 9% tourism VAT threat

  • Jul 12, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Irish 9% tourism VAT threat

The Irish government is considering raising the reduced 9% VAT rate on tourism-related services.  This includes hotels, restaurant and café services, as well as cinema entrance.

The rate was introduced in 2011 to help the industry during the financial crisis. The potential impact of the UK’s exit from the EU has been another cited reason for the subsidy’s prolongation. It is credited with having credit over 30,000 jobs in the past five years.  The estimated annual cost of the subsidy is €500m.

However, the Department of Finance has stated in a recent review that it has now ‘done its job’, and the rate should be reverted to the 13.5% reduced rate.  The Irish standard VAT rate is 23%.

Click for free Irish VAT info

Need help with your Irish VAT compliance?



Researching Irish VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more

Ireland VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/ireland
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/ireland
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/ireland
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/ireland
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara