Irish Finance Bill 2013 includes VAT measures

The Irish Finance (Number 2) Bill 2013 was published last week. It included a number of VAT rate changes.

The standard Irish VAT rate is 23%. Ireland raised its VAT rate from 21% in 2012.

There are currently three reduced VAT rates in Ireland

13.5% Irish VAT on agriculture, property services, labour-intensive services

9% Irish VAT on tourism services, newspapers and other services

4.8% on livestock, which is to be scrapped as above.

The EU VAT Directive only permits two reduced VAT rates, in addition to the standard VAT rate and nil-VAT rate (financial services, some foodstuffs, public transport etc)