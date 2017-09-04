VATLive > Blog > VAT > Israel bi-monthly VAT threshold - Avalara

Israel bi-monthly VAT threshold

  Sep 4, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Israel has lowered for the annual sales threshold for the entitlement to submit bi-monthly VAT returns to ILS 1.49million from  ILS 1.5million.  This new threshold will apply from 1 January 2018.

Generally, businesses must complete monthly VAT returns when registered for VAT in Israel.  Returns are due on the 15 of the month following the reporting period.

