Israel bi-monthly VAT threshold
- Sep 4, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Israel has lowered for the annual sales threshold for the entitlement to submit bi-monthly VAT returns to ILS 1.49million from ILS 1.5million. This new threshold will apply from 1 January 2018.
Generally, businesses must complete monthly VAT returns when registered for VAT in Israel. Returns are due on the 15 of the month following the reporting period.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara