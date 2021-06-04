Israel offers delayed VAT returns

Israel has offered VAT registered businesses, including non-residents, the option to delay Value Added Tax returns in light of the ongoing COVID-19 delays.

The new schedule will allow the March VAT return to be submitted by 27 May. For bi-monthly taxpayers, with a monthly turnover above NIS 1,490,000, their return is due by the same date. Normally, returns are due the 15th of the month following the reporting period end. So this would have been May 15th 2021 for these delayed April returns.

Prior November and December 2020 returns had already been delayed. This new measure comes despite the country making a quick economic recovery on the back of a successful vaccination program. Israel’s VAT rate remains at 17% whilst there was some debate of a rise to help fund economic support of the country at the start of the epidemic.