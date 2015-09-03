Israel VAT rate cut to 17% proposal

In an effort to stimulate a flat economy, the Israeli government has proposed a reduction in Value Added Tax to 17%. The indirect tax rate cut, which could boost consumption, would be implemented with a reduction in corporate income tax to 25% from 26.5%.

There is some dispute about the ability of the country to support a tax reduction. The government claims that larger than expect tax revenues warrant the changes; however the Central Bank is less confident.

Israel’s growth slowed in the second quarter of 2015.

Israela’s VAT rate rose from 15.5% to the current 18% between 2010 and 2013. There had been a plan to reduce it back to 17% in 2014. In April this year, the government backed away from a promised to cut Israeli VAT on foods.