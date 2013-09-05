Italian 1% VAT rise to 22% in October 2013 still in doubt

Plans to raise Italian VAT from 21% to 22% from 1 October 2013 are still in doubt following conflicting statements from coalition government.

The Italian VAT increase was initially scheduled for 1 July 2013, but was delayed following the intervention of the Berlusconi-backed coalition party. It threatened to break-up the coalition of Prime Minister Enrico Letta if the consumption tax rise was not delayed. The delay of 3 months is estimated to cost around €1 billion.

Following the agreement by the parties to scrap the highly unpopular IUA property tax last week, it would seem that a further delay of cancellation of the Italian VAT rise is now in doubt. In particular, the European Commission will be concerned that the government will fail to meet the Euro-currency 3% budget deficit requirement for 2013 if the VAT rate is not upped.

Letta re-stated last week that the government is examining many alternatives to raising the Italian VAT rate, including further cuts to government spending. A number of his minister have proposed a further delay to January 2014 when the recovery in the economy can be re-evaluated.