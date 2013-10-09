Italian VAT 1% October 2013 increase implementation rules

Following the increase in Italian VAT from 21% to 22% on 1 October, companies need to pay careful attention to charging the correct Italian VAT rates for goods and services provided over the transition.

Following the failed attempt to postpone the VAT rate increase to 1 January 2014, the standard VAT rate increased from 21% to 22% on 1 October 2013. The reduced rates of 10% and 4% are unchanged. The article below sets out the transitional rules for the introduction of the new standard rate.