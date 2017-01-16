VATLive > Blog > European News > Italian VAT filings changes - Avalara

Italian VAT filings changes

  • Jan 16, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Italian VAT filings changes

Update 12 Jan 2017: Italy has ratified (Law Decree 193) to introduce extensive new VAT filing requirements from 1 January 2017.

Quarterly VAT returns

There is a new requirement for quarterly VAT filings. Currently VAT registered businesses only make monthly or quarterly VAT payments without supporting filings. The reporting deadline, whether VAT is due monthly or quarterly, is the last day of the second month following the quarter end.  Payments of VAT will remain on a monthly basis - although this is to be confirmed.

There has been no offered delay for the first quarter return.  The first quarter return is therefore due 31 May 2017.

Spesometro filing replaced by quarterly invoice listing

The annual Spesometro filing of sales and purchase invoices (including intra-community supplies and exports/imports) will now become a quarterly requirement. Information required will include: Names of customers or vendors; date; invoice numbers; taxable amount and calculation; details of transaction.

The filing deadline will be the last day of the second month after the quarter end.  To allow businesses to prepare for the new requirements, the first filing, covering quarters 1 and 2, will be 25 July 2017.

2018 Annual VAT filing

The regular Annual VAT return will be due by 30 April 2018. The 2016 filing deadline is 28 February 2017.

Abolition of Intrastat declarations

The requirement for a monthly listing of intra-community acquisitions of goods and services is to be withdrawn from the start of 2017. The arrivals report must still be completed.  Data on cross-border transactions will instead be provided by the quarterly invoice listing.

Abolition of Blacklist filings

The annual Blacklist filing by companies detailing all their transactions with countries on a black list is to be abolished, too.

Non-EU businesses selling in Italy will need to appoint a fiscal representative alongside completing VAT registration and returns.
Fiscal representatives are responsible for the accurate VAT submissions of their non-EU clients.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
