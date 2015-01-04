Italy 2% VAT rise to 24% in 2016 proposal

The government has confirmed a potential 2% Italian VAT rise in 2016 if it fails to control the country’s finances. There may be further rises to up to 26.5% by 2018 if the country does not meet the Euro currency financial targets.

The proposal is contained within the Italian 2015 Budget, which has also gained approval from the European Commission as part of the Euro currency deficit reduction requirements. The budget sets a 2015 deficit target of 2.6% of GDP, just below the 3% maximum limit permitted by the Euro currency pact.