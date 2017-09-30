VATLive > Blog > EU VAT > Italy 2018 Intrastat changes - Avalara

Italy 2018 Intrastat changes

  Sep 30, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Italy is to implemented changes to its Intrastat reporting regime from 1 January 2018. The simplifications were first scheduled for 2018 when a new, quarterly VAT reporting regime was introduced.  The changes include:

  1. Withdrawal of the quarterly acquisitions Intrastat
  2. Monthly acquisitions Intrastat if goods were above €200k in any of the previous four quarters (simplified reporting where below €100k)
  3. Monthly acquisitions Intrastat if services were above €100k in any of the previous four quarters

Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara