Italy accounts for 29% of all missing EU VAT

In the European Commission’s latest ‘VAT Gap’ study, Italy is shown to account for 29% (€48 billion) of the estimated total missing VAT in the EU (€168 billion).

The Commission-sponsored report puts the total missing EU VAT at 15% of the anticipated revenues. In Italy, this proportion is 29%. Italy has recently introduced many measures to combat these losses, including the domestic reverse charge and VAT split payments on public expenditure.

The €168 billion VAT Gap for the 2013 numbers is a €3 billion rise on the last, 2012 figures.