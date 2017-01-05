Italy annual VAT return due Feb 2017
- Jan 5, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Italy has confirmed that the 2016 annual VAT will be due by 27 February 2017. The returns portal will be accepting filings from 1 February 2017. The return has been updated from last year to include the new VAT rates and domestic reverse charge rules
Previously, the full return was due on the 30 September.
