Italy VAT guarantee threshold

  • Jan 24, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Italy VAT guarantee threshold

Italy raises VAT refund guarantee threshold

Italy has raised the VAT refund thresholds above which it requires a certified Italian audit or bank guarantee. The annual threshold is now €30k, up from €15k.

Above this amount, the taxable person most have a certified Italian account review all applicable invoices, and approve them a refundable. Alternatively, the claimer can provide a bank guarantee to receive their refunds.

There is no change to the same limits on credit applications on VAT returns.

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara