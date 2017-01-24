Italy VAT guarantee threshold
- Jan 24, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Italy raises VAT refund guarantee threshold
Italy has raised the VAT refund thresholds above which it requires a certified Italian audit or bank guarantee. The annual threshold is now €30k, up from €15k.
Above this amount, the taxable person most have a certified Italian account review all applicable invoices, and approve them a refundable. Alternatively, the claimer can provide a bank guarantee to receive their refunds.
There is no change to the same limits on credit applications on VAT returns.
