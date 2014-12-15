Italy ‘Black List’ switched to annual filing

The Italian VAT office has issued a decree switching the reporting period for the Black List report from monthly or quarterly to annual reporting. In addition, it has changed the annual reporting threshold to €10,000 per annum.

The Black List is an Italian declaration which Italian VAT registered businesses must complete if they are dealing with companies from certain other countries. These countries have been deemed as unsuitable for political or human rights reasons. Italian companies must list all sales or purchases from companies with a permanent establishment in the nominated countries. The requirement also extends to foreign companies with a non-resident VAT registration in Italy.