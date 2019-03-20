VATLive > Blog > European News > Italy Brexit VAT guidance

Italy Brexit VAT guidance

  • Mar 20, 2019 | Richard Asquith

Italy has issued guidance on the VAT treatment of goods movements with the UK in the case of a no-deal Brexit departure on 29 March 2019 of the UK from the European Union.

In the case of this scenario, movements of goods between the two countries should no longer be treated as zero-rated intracommunity movement. Imports from the UK will become subject to customs inspections, declaration and tariffs for the first time. And exports will also be subject customs checks. Exports to the UK will be exempt from Italian VAT.

Exports to the UK will no longer be required to be disclosed within Intrastat filings.

Need a fiscal representative in Italy?

Non-EU businesses selling in Italy will need to appoint a fiscal representative alongside completing VAT registration and returns.
Fiscal representatives are responsible for the accurate VAT submissions of their non-EU clients.
Avalara offers a Fiscal Representative Service as part of its international VAT and GST Registration and Returns Service.

Get fiscal rep in Italy

Need help with your Italian VAT compliance?


Researching Italian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more

Italy VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/italy,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/italy
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/italy,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/italy
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/italy,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/italy
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/italy,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/italy
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
VATlive newsletter
Subscribe