Italy Brexit VAT guidance
- Mar 20, 2019 | Richard Asquith
Italy has issued guidance on the VAT treatment of goods movements with the UK in the case of a no-deal Brexit departure on 29 March 2019 of the UK from the European Union.
In the case of this scenario, movements of goods between the two countries should no longer be treated as zero-rated intracommunity movement. Imports from the UK will become subject to customs inspections, declaration and tariffs for the first time. And exports will also be subject customs checks. Exports to the UK will be exempt from Italian VAT.
Exports to the UK will no longer be required to be disclosed within Intrastat filings.
