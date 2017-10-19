Italy cancels 2018 VAT rise

The Italian Council of Ministers have overturned plans to raise the Italian VAT rate from 22% to 25% on 1 January 2018. The reduced VAT will also remain at its current level, 10%, instead of a planned rise to 11.14%.

In the draft 2018 Budget Law there had been a provision to raise the VAT rate if certain improvements in Italy’s fiscal position were not achieved and the € currency membership conditions were not met.