VATLive > Blog > European News > Italy cancels 60,000 VAT numbers - Avalara

Italy cancels 60,000 VAT numbers

  • Oct 15, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Italy cancels 60,000 VAT numbers

The Italian Revenue Agency will cancel over 60,000 VAT numbers from the European VAT Information Exchange System (VIES).

The anti-fraud measure is targeting taxable businesses that had not filed EC listings in Q1 2015.  Any company contacted by the Italian tax authorities with a cancellation notice will have to produce evidence within 60 days of intra-community trades to retain their number.  They may reapply of a VAT number at a later date.

Removal from the VIES system will mean such businesses should not be able to trade VAT-free on B2B supplies across EU internal borders.

It is anticipated that the Agency will undertake further such reviews in the near future.

Click for free Italian VAT info

Need a fiscal representative in Italy?

Non-EU businesses selling in Italy will need to appoint a fiscal representative alongside completing VAT registration and returns.
Fiscal representatives are responsible for the accurate VAT submissions of their non-EU clients.
Avalara offers a Fiscal Representative Service as part of its international VAT and GST Registration and Returns Service.

Get fiscal rep in Italy

Need help with your Italian VAT compliance?


Researching Italian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more

Italy VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/italy,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/italy
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/italy,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/italy
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/italy,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/italy
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/italy,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/italy
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara