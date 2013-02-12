Italy claims no need for 2013 1% VAT rise
- Feb 12, 2013 | Richard Asquith
The outgoing technocrat Prime Minister of Italy, Maria Monti, last week claimed that due to fiscal tightening there was possibly no need to raise Italian VAT to 23% in 2013, as planned.
Campaigning in Italy for the next general elections is well underway. This has included claim and counter-claim on the need for a VAT rise in Italy this year. Italian VAT has been raised by 1% in both 2011 and 2012 during the height of the Euro currency crisis.
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara