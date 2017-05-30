Italy delays new VAT return
- May 30, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Italy has announced that the deadline for the submission of the new quarterly VAT return has been extended to 12 June 2017. The deadline was 31 May 2017.
The new return requires VAT registered businesses - paying monthly or quarterly - to file a communication of VAT transactions each quarter. It replaced the old regime of simple monthly or quarterly payments with only an annual VAT return.
