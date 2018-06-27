Italy delays SdI live VAT invoice reporting for fuel sector
Jun 27, 2018
Italy has announced that it will delay the 1 July 2018 roll out of SdI live invoice reporting for fuel companies until 1 January 2019. This is the date planned for the implementation for all other companies.
The announcement was made by the Minister of Labour and Economic Development, Luigi Di Maio. The delay will be confirmed later in a decree. The postponement comes after threats of strikes in the industry, which is opposed to the implementation.
Sistema di Interscambio (SdI) is the VAT invoice reporting system which requires qualifying companies to submit in real time their invoices to the Italian Revenue Agency. The invoices are then past to the customer by the tax authorities. At present, only B2G (business to government) transactions are obliged to be submitted.
