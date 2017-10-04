Italy delays VAT invoice listing again

Italy has again postponed the deadline for the submission of the invoice listing – the Spesometro. The new deadline is 16 October 2017. This declaration covers the first six months of 2017.

In addition to the quarterly VAT return, a quarterly invoice listing, Spesometro, is due in Italy. This has replaced the previously annual Spesometro submission of sales and purchase invoices. The filing deadline is the same as the quarterly VAT return in future reporting cycles.