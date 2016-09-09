Italy e-invoice VAT assessments 2017
- Sep 9, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Italy is to offer a voluntary e-invoice reporting regime to tax payers from 1 January 2017. The measure is designed to reduce VAT fraud and simplify reporting.
Businesses will be able to electronically submit their VAT purchase and sales invoice details, and have the authorities automatically calculate their monthly VAT liabilities.
Italy’s tax authorities are effectively offering to electronically create, store and send tax payers’ invoices on their behalf. The service is a major step towards the tax authorities taking over the calculation of tax liabilities from companies that currently self-assess their VAT liabilities and report via monthly/quarterly filings.
As an incentive for businesses to use the service, reporting obligations have been reduced – including Intrastat and Blacklist reports. Any VAT credit due a refund will receive an accelerated repayment, too.
Need a fiscal representative in Italy?
Non-EU businesses selling in Italy will need to appoint a fiscal representative alongside completing VAT registration and returns.
Fiscal representatives are responsible for the accurate VAT submissions of their non-EU clients.
Avalara offers a Fiscal Representative Service as part of its international VAT and GST Registration and Returns Service.
Need help with your Italian VAT compliance?
Researching Italian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Total results : 4
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses