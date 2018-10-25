Italy eases SdI live invoice deadlines

Italy has eased the reporting deadline for the roll out of B2B and B2C SdI real-time invoice reporting from 1 January 2019, and provided a soft landing period until 1 July 2019. The original requirement was for resident tax payers to submit live sales invoices on the day of issuance to the tax authority’s platform for pre-clearance and forwarding to customers.

The main changes gazetted on 23 October 2018 (Law decree number 119 includes:



Until 1 July 2019 , invoices do not have to be submitted to the SdI platform until the 15th of month following the month of invoice issue. No penalties will accrue if this deadline is met. Invoices not submitted by the 15th of the second month following the invoice issuing month will only attract a fine of 20%.



, invoices do not have to be submitted to the SdI platform until the 15th of month following the month of invoice issue. No penalties will accrue if this deadline is met. Invoices not submitted by the 15th of the second month following the invoice issuing month will only attract a fine of 20%. After 1 July 2019, invoices must be submitted to the SdI platform within 10 days of their date of issuance.

Invoices must still be cleared with the SdI platform to be considered issued for tax purposes, and for the customer to be liable to pay the invoice or reclaim the input VAT.

The latest update also reconfirmed that non-resident Italian VAT registered businesses will not be required to comply with the new SdI declarations.

