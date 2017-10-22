VATLive > Blog > EU VAT > Italy electronic invoices compulsory 2019 - Avalara

Italy electronic invoices compulsory 2019

  • Oct 22, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Italy is to require all private tax payers to produce electronic invoices from the 1 January 2019.  A number of sectors, including the oil industry, will start from January 2018.

All sales invoices to public bodies have been required in electronic format only since 2014.  Invoices must be provided in XML which can be accepted by the Italian Electronic Exchange System which administers and controls reporting of VAT invoices.  E-invoices are validated via secure digital signatures.

The requirement is aimed at helping reducing VAT fraud.  Italy has the largest VAT gap - the estimated difference between anticipated VAT revenues versus actual receipts - in the European Union.  It has been at the forefront of efforts to implement technology solutions to help tackle VAT fraud.

Non-EU businesses selling in Italy will need to appoint a fiscal representative alongside completing VAT registration and returns.
Fiscal representatives are responsible for the accurate VAT submissions of their non-EU clients.
Avalara offers a Fiscal Representative Service as part of its international VAT and GST Registration and Returns Service.

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara