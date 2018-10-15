Italy Esterometro replacing the Spesometro Jan 2019

On 1 January 2019, Italy will withdraw the requirement for resident and non-resident Italian tax payers to complete the Spesometro quarterly / bi-annual sales and purchase invoice listing. This is part of the extension of SdI live invoice reporting to all B2B and B2C transactions. The Spesometro will be replaced by a new monthly filing, the Esterometro, to report transactions outside the scope of the SdI live invoice submissions.