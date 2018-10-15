Italy Esterometro replacing the Spesometro Jan 2019
- Oct 15, 2018 | Richard Asquith
On 1 January 2019, Italy will withdraw the requirement for resident and non-resident Italian tax payers to complete the Spesometro quarterly / bi-annual sales and purchase invoice listing. This is part of the extension of SdI live invoice reporting to all B2B and B2C transactions. The Spesometro will be replaced by a new monthly filing, the Esterometro, to report transactions outside the scope of the SdI live invoice submissions.
Key requirements of the Esterometro are:
- Monthly filing by resident taxpayers only
- Listing of sales and purchases to or from non-resident customers and suppliers, including:
- Domestic supplies;
- IC acquisitions;
- Exports or imports without customs declarations; and
- Purchases of services from non-residents.
- Transactional data will include: VAT number of Italian supplier/customer; Date; Invoice number; Tax base; VAT due; exemptions
- Due the last day of the month following the month the invoice was raised
- The following invoices may be excluded:
- Any sales invoices reported through SdI. The non-resident is still entitled to a paper/PDF invoice from the Italian supplier since SdI will not issue it.
- Imports or exports where a customs document was raised since this will be automatically reported to the tax authorities
- Non-residents are not required to complete the Esterometro, including for domestic supplies.
