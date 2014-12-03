Italy to extend anti-fraud reverse charge to retail to fund tax cuts

Italy is set to introduce the domestic reverse charge to the retail sector to help reduce Value Added Tax fraud and fund corporate tax rate reductions. Italy earlier this month proposed implementing the reverse charge on the construction sector.

The proposal was announced this week by the reformist Prime Minister, Metteo Renzi. It is part of a range of measures aimed at reducing the estimated €40 billion lost to VAT frauds, and is crucial to improving the government’s finances. Currently, Italy has one of the world’s largest sovereign stock of debt – over 120% of GDP.