Italy implements 2nd EU VAT Directive on Invoicing
- Dec 23, 2012 | Richard Asquith
Italy has announced plans to conform with the 2nd EU VAT Directive on invoices, including:
Use of Electronic Invoices
The new Italian VAT law gives detailed compliance requirements for the use, issuance, authenticity and control of e-invoices.
Simplified VAT invoices
Italy is to permit the use of simplified invoices, with reduced information requirements, for amounts below €100. This applies only to local supplies, and precludes intra-community supplies.
Intra-community VAT invoices
Invoices for intra-community supplies must be issued within 15 days after the reporting period end.
Time of supply on intra-community supplies
The tax point for intra-community supplies will be at the time when the transportation of the goods from the EU commences.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara