Italy IT support services for financial services are VAT exempt
- Mar 17, 2013 | Richard Asquith
The Italian Supreme Tax Administration Court has ruled that Information Technology services provided as part of a Italian VAT exempt financial services may also enjoy a VAT exemption.
The review concerned IT processing services providing by a company working on credit card payments for banks. Since the support was essential to ensure the provision of the service and processing of electronic payments, it should also be considered a financial service.
Key to separate input VAT on exempt and non-exempt services
This means that the company should not charge Italian VAT to its bank customers. However, in turn, it may not recover any input VAT it suffers as a direct element of providing the card payment processing services. It is therefore important to determine a fair split of input VAT if the company was also providing non-VAT exempt services to VAT liable customers.