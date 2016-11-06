Italy new VAT groups
- Nov 6, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Italy is to introduce VAT groups for connected, resident companies from 1 January 2018 (Financial Law 2017).
The new, simplified VAT reporting group will enable connected companies to report under a single number, and eliminate VAT payments between group members. Companies may benefit from being classified as a single reporting entity based on criteria around ownership, financial and economic factors. VAT grouping will be optional.
The introduction of VAT groups requires a consultation with the EU’s VAT Committee, and will have to follow Article 11 of the EU VAT Directive rules. It would replace the VAT group settlement.
