Italy provides guidance on electronic invoices
- Oct 27, 2014 | Richard Asquith
The Italian VAT office has provided new guidance for the use of electronic VAT invoices – e-invoices.
Included within the guidance are the following points:
- Customers may retain the right to hold electronic invoices in paper format only be printing off invoices for retention
- Companies may convert existing paper invoices into e-invoices under strict rules, and them retain them under the same compliance obligations as electronic ones
- Companies operating an electronic invoice system must complete the whole e-storage process by the end of each calendar year
- Companies must indicate in their annual VAT returns that they are operating an e-invoice regime.
- Companies now no longer have to also file the impronta version of the their electronic invoices
- New rules for deferred invoices, including issuance for partial supply and back-up documents.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara