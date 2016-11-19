VATLive > Blog > European News > Italy reverse bad debt rule - Avalara

Italy reverse bad debt rule

  • Nov 19, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Italy is to reverse bad debt relief on insolvent debts.

In 2016, the Stability Law introduced VAT relief via credit notes on output VAT not collected due to suppliers going bankrupt. The tax authorities would accept such amendments if the supplier bankruptcy proceedings had commenced.

However, this is now being changed in the 2017 Stability Law to the tax authorities only allowing VAT relief after the supplier being declared fully bankrupt – in line with the rules prior to 2016.

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara