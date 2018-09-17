Italy SdI live reporting delay refused

The Italian authorities have this week turned down a request to delay the scheduled 1 January 2019 introduction of e-invoicing and live reporting, Sistema di Interscambio (SdI), for all resident businesses. The measure is being extended in 2019 to all resident tax payers for B2B and B2C domestic supplies. It has been required of B2G transactions since 2014.

Last week, the association of accountants, requested from the Senate Finance Committee an implementation delay for small businesses which have limited resources for the new VAT invoice submissions and approval process. According to the President of the National Council of Accountants, Massimo Miani, there is "great lack of preparation for customers", which risks overloading the system. Doubts remain about the readiness of the IT infrastature which has to be upgraded from handling 50,000 B2G invoices a month to up to 158 million per annum on B2B and B2C transactions.

However, the Minister of Economy, Giovanni Tria, yesterday in a hearing at the Senate Finance Committee turned down any possible implementation delay, and the launch will go ahead on 1 January 2019.