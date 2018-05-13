Italy SdI live VAT invoicing update
- May 13, 2018 | Richard Asquith
The Italian tax authorities have issued further details on the 1 January 2019 real-time VAT invoicing regime in Italy, Sistema di Interscambio (SdI). This will require all resident and non-resident VAT payers to electronically submit sales invoice to the authorities before they are then sent to customers.
The new technical requirements include:
- Invoices will be in XML format
- Companies may add additional details to invoices beyond the basic invoice requirements, but must not include macro-instructions
- Where an invoice includes a digital signature, SdI will verify it
- Invoices may be delivered by certified e-mail; web services or FTP protocol
- The Italian tax authorities will issue rejection reports for non-valid invoices within five days of submission
- Approved invoices are dispatched to the tax payers’ customers. A dated receipt is issued to the tax payer. Alternatively, if the customer is unable to accept the invoice, the tax payer may retrieve it via a dedicated website
- Tax payers will receive an alpha-numeric approval code and returned on each file delivered
- Credit notes and self-invoices must also be sent through the SdI system
- Tax payers may use intermediary agents for the delivery of invoices
