Italy Spesometro Oct 2018 update
- Sep 23, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Italian VAT registered businesses are due to file their bi-annual Spesometro on 1 October. Italy will be introducing a new e-invoice live invoice SdI reporting regime in 2019 which will eliminate the Spesometro for resident businesses.
There were a number of 2018 changes to the XML-based listing, first introduced in 2011, of sales and purchase invoices, including:
- The reporting period was changed from annual to bi-annual
- Extending the list from just domestic supplies to exports and imports
- Intra-community supplies which are included in the Intrastat must be included too
- The €3,600 invoice threshold was withdrawn
- The address of third-party customers or supplies in transactions are no longer required
- B2C sales receipts are excluded
- Fines for missing invoice disclosures were changed to €2 per invoice, limited to €1,000 per quarter
Need a fiscal representative in Italy?
Non-EU businesses selling in Italy will need to appoint a fiscal representative alongside completing VAT registration and returns.
Fiscal representatives are responsible for the accurate VAT submissions of their non-EU clients.
Avalara offers a Fiscal Representative Service as part of its international VAT and GST Registration and Returns Service.
Need help with your Italian VAT compliance?
Researching Italian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Total results : 4
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses