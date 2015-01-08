Italy Stability Law VAT changes

Italy has published a number of tax changes in its latest Stability Law 2015. The Italian VAT changes include:

Italian VAT rate will rise from 22% to 24% in 2016 in the case where the country misses its Euro currency deficit target of 3%

The supply of leisure boats is now subject to the 4% reduced VAT rate

Extension of the reverse charge in certain building-related supplies

Resident VAT registered businesses no longer have to file the annual tax return summary

E-books are subject to the Italian 4% reduced VAT rate

Introduction of the domestic reverse charge to: non-domestic gas and electricity supplies, and carbon trading markets