Italy Stability Law VAT changes
- Jan 8, 2015 | Richard Asquith
Italy has published a number of tax changes in its latest Stability Law 2015. The Italian VAT changes include:
- Italian VAT rate will rise from 22% to 24% in 2016 in the case where the country misses its Euro currency deficit target of 3%
- The supply of leisure boats is now subject to the 4% reduced VAT rate
- Extension of the reverse charge in certain building-related supplies
- Resident VAT registered businesses no longer have to file the annual tax return summary
- E-books are subject to the Italian 4% reduced VAT rate
- Introduction of the domestic reverse charge to: non-domestic gas and electricity supplies, and carbon trading markets
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara