Italy VAT €65,000 registration threshold extended
- May 6, 2020 | Richard Asquith
Italy has been given permission by the EU Commission. to extend its VAT registration threshold for resident businesses at €65,000.
The raised threshold aims to reduce the tax and administrative burden on small enterprises, and give them a tax boost. Under the provisions of the EU VAT Directive, Italy had to seek permission to deviate from the EU VAT rules which limits the threshold across the EU27 member states to €5,000 per annum. Italy has held permission to exceed this limit since 2008 – firstly to €30,000 and then €65,000 in 2013.
It has been granted this latest derogation until 31 December 2024. The effective date is 1 January 2020.
The threshold does not apply to non-resident businesses with an Italian VAT registration threshold. The threshold is still zero.
Another exemption is foreign e-commerce sellers of B2C goods who are selling under the EU distance selling thresholds. However, this is being reformed under the 2021 e-commerce package.
