Italy VAT compliance changes
- Oct 24, 2014 | Richard Asquith
A range of minor changes to the Italian VAT regime have been introduced in recent months. These changes include:
- The annual reporting threshold for the Italian Black List Communication, covering countries where the tax office requires additional information, has been raised to Euro 10,000
- A simplification of the Intrastat filing details
- Removal of the requirement for a bank guarantee for the payment of certain VAT credits
- The ability to request a speeded-up addition to the VAT Information Exchange System (VIES) report
- Opportunity to issue VAT credit notes where taxable sales invoices have remained unpaid.
