Italy VAT compliance changes

A range of minor changes to the Italian VAT regime have been introduced in recent months. These changes include:

The annual reporting threshold for the Italian Black List Communication, covering countries where the tax office requires additional information, has been raised to Euro 10,000

A simplification of the Intrastat filing details

Removal of the requirement for a bank guarantee for the payment of certain VAT credits

The ability to request a speeded-up addition to the VAT Information Exchange System (VIES) report

Opportunity to issue VAT credit notes where taxable sales invoices have remained unpaid.