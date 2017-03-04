Italy VAT filings update
- Mar 4, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Italy has updated the requirements for the new, 2017 filing obligations. The new regime was designed to move from monthly payments and 1 annual return to quarterly returns and quarterly electronic invoice submissions.
Intrastat 1 and 2 reports will now remain a requirement for 2017, but will be eliminated in 2018.
A six-month submission of all taxable sales and purchase invoices for the first half of the year should be filed by 16 September. A second filing, covering the last six months of 2017, is due by 28 February 2018. These reports will then be required on a quarterly basis in 2018.
Need a fiscal representative in Italy?
Non-EU businesses selling in Italy will need to appoint a fiscal representative alongside completing VAT registration and returns.
Fiscal representatives are responsible for the accurate VAT submissions of their non-EU clients.
Avalara offers a Fiscal Representative Service as part of its international VAT and GST Registration and Returns Service.
Need help with your Italian VAT compliance?
Researching Italian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Total results : 4
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses