Italy VAT filings update

Italy has updated the requirements for the new, 2017 filing obligations. The new regime was designed to move from monthly payments and 1 annual return to quarterly returns and quarterly electronic invoice submissions.

Intrastat 1 and 2 reports will now remain a requirement for 2017, but will be eliminated in 2018.

A six-month submission of all taxable sales and purchase invoices for the first half of the year should be filed by 16 September. A second filing, covering the last six months of 2017, is due by 28 February 2018. These reports will then be required on a quarterly basis in 2018.