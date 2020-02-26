Italy VAT non-resident reverse charge update

The Italian Agenzia delle Entrate has issued updated regulations on the application of the reverse charge rule for non-residents.

The reverse charge simplified the VAT compliance procedure between buyers and sellers, and is typically used on cross-border supplies of goods and services. In Italy, it is also applied from domestic supplies where the seller is a non-resident business, even if the supplier is Italian VAT registered for other reasons. This applies to both EU and non-EU suppliers not established in Italy. For non-EU suppliers, the Italian business must issue a self-invoice.

In the case of an Italian supply a non-Italian customer is obliged to register to report the reverse charge mechanism.