Italy VAT rate changes

  • Aug 26, 2013 | Richard Asquith
The Italian government has confirmed the Italian VAT rates of a number of goods, as follows:

  • Drinks provided via automatic vending machines will be charged at 10%.
  • Educational materials incorporating audit visual elements will be liable to the 4% VAT rate.

The above Italian VAT rates apply from 4 August 2013.

Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara