Italy VAT update
- Jun 24, 2017 | Richard Asquith
A range of changes to the Italian VAT regime have now been enacted, including:
- A commitment to VAT rate rises if the government fails to meet its Euro budget rules:
|Current
|Jan 2018
|Jan 2019
|Jan 2020
|Jan 2021
|Standard rate
|22%
|25%
|25.4%
|24.9%
|25%
|Reduced rate
|10%
|11.5%
|12%
|13%
|13%
- Restricted VAT credit applications to the annual return due in the following year. This will apply for the 2017 annual return, due in 2018.
- A commitment to VAT credit refunds within 60 days
- Introducing an outside audit requirement for the offset of VAT credits above €5,000 against other taxes due
- Including Italian publicly quoted companies in the split payments requirement of VAT submitted directly to the tax authorities. This is applicable from 1 July 2017.
