Italy VAT update

  • Jun 24, 2017 | Richard Asquith
A range of changes to the Italian VAT regime have now been enacted, including:

  • A commitment to VAT rate rises if the government fails to meet its Euro budget rules:
CurrentJan 2018Jan 2019Jan 2020Jan 2021
Standard rate22%25%25.4%24.9%25%
Reduced rate10%11.5%12%13%13%
  • Restricted VAT credit applications to the annual return due in the following year.  This will apply for the 2017 annual return, due in 2018.
  • A commitment to VAT credit refunds within 60 days
  • Introducing an outside audit requirement for the offset of VAT credits above €5,000 against other taxes due
  • Including Italian publicly quoted companies in the split payments requirement of VAT submitted directly to the tax authorities.  This is applicable from 1 July 2017.

