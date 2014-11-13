Italy widens anti-VAT fraud domestic reverse charge

The application of the domestic reverse charge is to be extended in the Italian VAT regime in an effort reduce fraud. The 2015 Finance Bill contains the following range of trading situations where the customer will now become responsible for the reporting of both the input VAT and output (sales) VAT. The vendor will therefore charge no VAT.

Domestic supplies of energy and fuels around the supply of electricity and gas

Trading in carbon emission credits

Services related to construction, including building works, renovations and clearing sites.