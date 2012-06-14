Jamaica reduces Goods and Sales Tax GST 2012
- Jun 14, 2012 | Richard Asquith
As part of a wide range of tax reforms, Jamaica is set to cut its Goods and Services Tax rate from 17.5% to 16.5% in June 2012.
A Green Paper has been compiled earlier in 2011 spelling out a host of reforms by the Finance Ministry. The Corporate Tax rate will also be cut from over 33% down to 25% by 2013. Changes to the property tax and income tax regimes have also been included.
The proposals are targeted at stimulating economic growth which has been close to flat in recent years.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara