VATLive > Blog > VATLive > Japan Consumption Tax rise delay till 2019 - Avalara

Japan Consumption Tax rise delay till 2019

  • May 29, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Japan Consumption Tax rise delay till 2019

Close advisors to premier Shinzo Abe indicated this weekend that the planed April 2017 rise in Japanese Consumption Tax from 8% to 10% will be postponed until 2019.

Continuing weak consumer demand, and a slowing Chinese market, had put the rise in doubt for a year. It was part of a two-part planned rise, the first, from 5% to 8% in October 2014, had led to a sharp contraction in the world’s third largest economy.

Any formal confirmation will come mid this week, and will include further structural reforms and a new budget to rekindle to economy.

The rise in Consumption Tax has been long planned, and is principally required to meet the long-term social costs of a rapidly ageing population.

Latest news
India extends Sept GST return deadline
October 21, 2018

India has extended by 5 days the deadline for the filing of September's Goods and Services Tax return. The new filing deadline for the GSTR-3B...
Read more
Japan confirms 2019 Consumption Tax hike
October 14, 2018

Japan is to confirm this week its plan to complete the second rise in its Consumption Tax, from 8% to 10% in October 2019.  The...
Read more
Singapore GST changes
October 6, 2018

The Ministry of Finance in Singapore is to update its proposals to reform its Goods and Services regime following a recent public consultation. The reforms...
Read more
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara