VATLive > Blog > GST > Japan exempts bitcoin from Consumption Tax - Avalara

Japan exempts bitcoin from Consumption Tax

  • Apr 2, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Japan exempts bitcoin from Consumption Tax

The Japanese government has approved the exemption of digital currencies, such as bitcoin, from Consumption Tax.

The boost for virtual currencies reflects similar changes in the EU and many on other countries.  The exemption from Japan’s 8% indirect tax regime recognises bitcoin as a private currency used for the exchange of goods or services, and that the currencies hold no intrinsic value.

The measure will come into force from 1 July 2017.

Traders of bitcoin will though remain liable to tax on their gains – capital gains tax or corporate income tax.

Click for free Japanese Consumption tax info

Latest Japanese news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/japan,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/japan
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/japan,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/japan
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/japan,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/japan
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara